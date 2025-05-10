Ellevest Inc. Sells 194 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 188.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

