IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

