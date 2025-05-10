Fund 1 Investments LLC Grows Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,864 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of Fossil Group worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $70.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $342.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

