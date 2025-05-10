13,913 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,702,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

