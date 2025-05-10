Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

