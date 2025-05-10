Best Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Alibaba Group are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares of publicly traded restaurant companies, representing partial ownership and a claim on their future profits. Their market value is influenced by factors such as consumer dining trends, menu innovation, location expansion and overall economic conditions. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the foodservice sector’s growth prospects and risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,933,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,393,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,205. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.82.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,072,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540,824. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69.

