Full Sail Capital LLC Has $26.69 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,175 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

