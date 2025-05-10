Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $273.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

