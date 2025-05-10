203,710 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.48 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

