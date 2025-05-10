Geller Advisors LLC Invests $602,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,742,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,806,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

