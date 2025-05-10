Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,858,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,343,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,029,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

