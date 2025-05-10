Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

