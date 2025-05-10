Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,338 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $223,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

