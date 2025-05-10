Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $85.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.48.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

