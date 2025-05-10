Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for 7.0% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $6,380,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.