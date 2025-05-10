Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 472 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,369,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $570.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.26.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

