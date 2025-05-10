Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

