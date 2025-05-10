Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Meridian were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRBK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meridian from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meridian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Meridian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

