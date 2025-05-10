CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $23.77 on Friday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

