First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 3,318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

