FORA Capital LLC Sells 15,902 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

