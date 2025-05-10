FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:HLI opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.14 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
