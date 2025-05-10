FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.14 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

