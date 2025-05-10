FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

