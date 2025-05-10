FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,052 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

