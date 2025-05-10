FORA Capital LLC Sells 13,910 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FMX opened at $101.99 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

