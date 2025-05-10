CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $389,867,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $97.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,076.48. The trade was a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

