FORA Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

