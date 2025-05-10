FORA Capital LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 148,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLO opened at $17.23 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

