FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abacus Life by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abacus Life by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Abacus Life Stock Up 5.4 %

ABL opened at $8.83 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

