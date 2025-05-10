Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $179.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.