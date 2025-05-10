Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 889.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 53,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hologic by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 19,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.