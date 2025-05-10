Colonial Trust Co SC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

