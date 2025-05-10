Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MYR Group worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.49.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

