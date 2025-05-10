Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in McKesson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $694.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $678.24 and a 200 day moving average of $620.09.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

