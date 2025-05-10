Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 103,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

