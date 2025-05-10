13,804 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,592,340. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,560 shares of company stock valued at $73,806,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.59.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $293.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

