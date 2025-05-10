Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $28,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,103. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

