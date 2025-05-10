Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 52,468 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,468 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $49.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

