Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 312.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $189,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $162.96 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.