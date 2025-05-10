Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

