Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock worth $3,956,190. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

