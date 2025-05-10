Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Barclays decreased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.6 %

FTAI opened at $107.12 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.09 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

