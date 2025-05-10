Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

