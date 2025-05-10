12,576 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 875,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 318,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $221,575.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 656,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,810,860.45. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,439 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

