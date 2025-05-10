Crestline Management LP Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 792.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Azora Capital LP raised its position in StoneCo by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,228,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 1,678,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 599,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 952,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

