Crestline Management LP Acquires 808 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

