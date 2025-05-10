Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Leslie’s Trading Up 4.7 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.32. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

