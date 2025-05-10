Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VeriSign by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $288.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

