SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of SiTime worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 80.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,074 shares of company stock worth $1,195,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $268.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

