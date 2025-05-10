Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after buying an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,450,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $74.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

